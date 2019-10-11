Residents Optimistic as Limited Parking at Aftershock has Attendees Parking in Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Residents in the El Camino Avenue neighborhood are optimistic as a three-day festival with limited parking drives people to park in the residential area.

Some people living in the neighborhood welcome the crowds, but others say there should be a better option when it comes to parking.

“People are really polite. They’re parking here, but they’re not parking in the driveways,” resident Craig Tippet told FOX40.

More than 90,000 people are expected to crowd discovery park over the weekend.

With limited parking, people attending Aftershock are parking their cars in residential neighborhoods.

“I know the streets around here are really wide,” festival attendee Jeff Andre said.

For some homeowners and businesses, the parking situation is a cause for concern.

“The stores around here because people will park there because of limited parking at the park,” resident Karl Vonk said. “That’s going to be challenge because they're gonna get towed.”

The big crowd will also increase traffic along I-5 and Garden Highway. Commuters will have to make their way through construction, detours and the increased traffic.

“When Garden Highway was open it was loud, you heard a lot of traffic in between, but now you don’t hear traffic in between,” Vonk said.

Cal Trans officials sent out a release warning drivers to expect heavy traffic along the I-5 corridor from Richards Boulevard to El Camino Avenue due to high attendance.

Organizers of the Aftershock festival say most concert-goers will be shuttled in from the Sleep Train Arena. They also worked with the city to minimize impacts to traffic and local businesses.

“We have a bike valet, so if any fans want to bike over here that’s a complimentary service that we're also offering,” Director of Marketing Lindsey Medina said.

The festival is on its first day, and people in the surrounding neighborhood are staying optimistic.

“I have no problems. I look out every once in a while, while taking a walk. Seems fine,” Tippet said.

Sacramento police say they are increasing patrols for the festival, and the expected traffic will be the biggest hurdle for commuters this weekend.