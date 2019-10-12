LIVE BLOG: Hundreds of Thousands of PG&E Customers Brace for Largest Power Shut-Off Ever

California Democrats Pay $800,000 in Sex-Misconduct Cases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Democratic Party has spent more than $800,000 in legal costs tied to three lawsuits alleging discrimination and sexual misconduct by its former chair, Eric Bauman.

The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that the party has paid $430,000 in attorney fees and $378,348 in legal settlements in the three cases.

Bauman resigned as party chairman last year amid multiple allegations of excessive drinking and sexual harassment.

The lawsuits alleged a culture of sexual misconduct that was “well-known and apparently tolerated” by top party officials.

In a statement, the state party said it “it is at its best when it lives up to our values. One of those values is treating people fairly.”

Two other cases against Bauman and the party are pending.

