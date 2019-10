ROCKLIN — A man in Rocklin walked up to homes Friday evening and checked if the front doors were unlocked, according to police.

Police say the incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of Argonaut Avenue and Mountain View Drive.

They are now asking for help in identifying the man.

He was seen with a 1999 or 2000 Volkswagen Jetta.

The man is seen trying to open doors with his bare hands, but police say the surface of the doorknobs weren’t a good surface for getting a print.