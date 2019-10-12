Sacramento City Officials Might Limit Parking Time near McKinley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Residents near McKinley Park are used to seeing cars parked in the area for extended periods of time.

It’s one of the few places where parking is unregulated, but that could soon change.

Sacramento city officials are hoping to limit parking in the area to three hours.

“The three-hour thing is great. Three hours Is enough to recycle through,” resident Randee Gaines told FOX40.

Gaines lives across from the park, and he says people normally leave their cars for hours on end.

“They’re getting the bike off the rack, going to work, calling Uber or whatever, calling Lyft,” Gaines said.

Resident Vlad Bahatyrevich also lives near the park and agrees a three-hour limit on parking makes sense.

Others in the area, however, say they understand why people leave their cars.

“Parking downtown is already really expensive as it is,” resident Ian Bloise said.

Boise says, in the end, the parking limit will only hurt people who come to enjoy the park.

On most days, McKinley park has a crowd of people enjoying the day.

Bahatyrevich says people are usually having events at the park, birthdays or just barbecuing.

City officials are expected to vote on the proposal at the next city council meeting.

“I understand why the city wants to do it, but I think there will be some backlash because this is a public park. And people who come here come here to enjoy the park,” Boise said.