Sheriff Deputies: Half-Naked Man Arrested for Burglary in El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS — A man was arrested Saturday morning for invading a home wearing only a bra and panties, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a resident in the Cresleigh El Dorado neighborhood of El Dorado Hills woke up to find a man in his home.

The intruder was wearing only a bra and panties and was going through the resident’s things, according to deputies.

When confronted, the suspect ran away, jumping over fences and crossing several backyards, according to deputies.

With the help of Folsom Police Department K9 officers, the deputies were able to locate the man and arrest him.

The identity of the suspect has not been released but deputies said he is a known parolee.

Deputies said the man was booked for burglary, prowling and trespassing charges.