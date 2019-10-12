Vacaville Police: 2 Arrested After Stolen Gun and Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

VACAVILLE — Officers arrested two people Friday night after they were found with a stolen gun and illegal drugs during a traffic stop, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Police said 20-year-old Joseph Benitez of Suisun City was behind the wheel of a black Chevy that was parked in the shadows near Vine Street just before 9 p.m.

Police said they came towards the car because it did not have a valid license plate on the front bumper. That’s when police said Benitez put the car in reverse and tried to speed away, but hit a nearby curb instead.

When police removed Benitez from the car, officers saw a handgun wedged between the center console and driver’s seat, according to officials.

The officers instructed the three passengers, who were in the car with Benitez, to be safely detained while officers retrieved the gun. The gun was found to be stolen and Benitez was arrested, according to officials.

Two of the passengers were released but 18-year-old Jada Billy of Vacaville was found to be on probation and carrying a large baggie of suspected cocaine.

Billy was arrested for parole violations and drug charges, according to officials.