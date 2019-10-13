1 Man Dies, Another Injured After Truck Crashes Into Tree

PLACERVILLE — An El Dorado Hills man died Sunday morning after a fatal crash into an oak tree, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP officials said the 63-year-old man was driving south in his 2009 Ford Ranger on State Route 49 near Lauren Lane with a 19-year-old man in the passenger seat when the crash happened.

The truck was traveling between 45 and 50 miles per hour when it crossed over the northbound shoulder of the highway and down a steep embankment before the driver’s side of the truck crashed into an oak tree, according to CHP officials.

CHP officials said emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash and pulled the driver from the wreck. The driver was then airlifted to Sutter-Roseville Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

The 19-year-old male passenger from El Dorado Hills was taken to Marshall Hospital and treated for moderate injuries, said officials.

CHP is still investigating what caused the truck to cross the shoulder but said that drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved.