70-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in 5-Vehicle Crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A 70-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after he was struck head-on by a truck that crossed into his lane from the opposite side of traffic after an accident that involved three other vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP officials said a 34-year-old man was driving a Ford F-250 going north around 2:16 p.m. on State Route 160 near State Route 220 when he did not see traffic stop in front of him and swerved left.

The Ford hit the back of two vehicles before crossing over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the highway, said CHP officials.

The 70-year-old rider was on a 2010 Harley Davidson when he was struck head-on by the Ford, forcing his body to hit a 73-year-old rider on a 2000 Harley Davison who was cruising alongside, said CHP officials.

CHP officials said both motorcyclists were thrown to the roadway and the 70-year-old rider died from his injuries while the 73-year-old rider was taken to a local hospital for minor treatment. No drivers in the Ford or the other vehicles had any injuries, according to officials.

The crash investigation closed State Route 160 for about two hours at the scene of the accident, according to officials.

CHP investigators said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash and the victim’s identity will be handled by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.