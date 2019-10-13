Bear Statue at Folsom Cafe Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- The owners of a Folsom café are heartbroken after someone damaged a decades-old wooden carving of a bear.

The bear, which is out front of Sutter Station Sweets and Cafe, had its face and hands damaged sometime Saturday night, say the owners.

“We were driving in around 7 a.m. and we saw the beer in the road,” owner Marty Witron told FOX40.

Witron says a neighbor came by and told them they had heard some loud noises but didn’t pay attention to it.

Witron has owned the café along with her close friend Shelly for the past five months.

“The best seller is the cinnamon roll,” Witron said.

People come from all over for the daily baked good says Witron. They even recently had a competition with their customers to name the bear because it didn’t have one.

The bear, a local favorite, was given the name Buddy, and now, people in the community have been stopping by to offer their support. Witron is hopeful Buddy will be back to normal soon.

“Things happen, and it’s sad that people disrespect things. We are very surprised in the community we serve, but he’ll be back,” Witron said.

Wintron says, after this incident, they’ll be installing cameras.