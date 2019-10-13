Fairfield Playground Set on Fire Intentionally, Officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- The playground at Cleo Gordon Elementary School was set on fire Saturday night, according to officials.

Fairfield firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but not before the fire destroyed most of the playground.

Principal Megan Thole says it’s clear that none of her students will be able to go on the playground for quite some time, if ever.

“This is the playground that our kindergartners use. So, that’s extra painful, and they use this daily,” Thole said. “It feels like somebody walked into your home and damaged it. We take it personally.”

Investigators believe someone set the fire on purpose, and they are now looking for the person responsible.

“If someone needs help because this is the kind of thing that they find enjoyable, I hope that we can stop that,” Thole said.

Although only half of the playground was damaged, Thole worries that they’ll have to replace the entire playground. She doesn’t think the company will sell her pieces of the playground to fix it.

“I’m sure this is going to be a hit for us,” Thole said.

As the district works to figure out what this will cost them, they hope the cost to their kids won’t be too great.

Thole asks anyone with information about the fire to contact the Fairfield Police Department.