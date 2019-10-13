Governor Newsom Signs Bill Evaluating School Lockdown Drills

SACRAMENTO — In the last round of legislative action in 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that will evaluate school lockdown drills.

The bi-partisan bill, SB 541, by Senators Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge) will require the California Department of Education to report on the use of existing lockdown drills in K-12 public schools.

It’s a step in the right direction to ensure students, teachers and staff are prepared for other dangers besides fire, says Bates.

Currently, elementary schools are required to conduct fire drills regularly, and intermediate and secondary schools are required to conduct them at least twice a year, according to a press release by the senators’ offices.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, who worked with the senators on the bill, says it’s important to be prepared for the worst possibility, and students, faculty and parents should know what to do and what is expected in the event of an active shooter.