Vacaville: Man Leaves Stolen Gun at Restaurant

VACAVILLE — A man was arrested Saturday after leaving a stolen gun in a restaurant booth, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

23-year-old Anthony Lara was sitting in a booth at a restaurant just after 4 p.m. on Davis Street, according to police officials, when one of the patrons noticed Lara had a gun.

Police officials said Lara appeared to be intoxicated and got up to go to the restroom when the patron noticed the gun left behind on Lara’s booth seat, police said.

Lara came back to the booth for a few moments before leaving the restaurant but did not take the gun with him. Police said employees of the restaurant and authorities were alerted immediately.

The employees safely secured the gun while officers surrounded the area, police said. Lara was arrested in front of Brenden Theatres and was found to be carrying suspected methamphetamine.

Police discovered that the gun was stolen from a Vacaville home a couple of hours earlier. Lara was booked for drug and gun-related charges, including possession of stolen property, according to officials.