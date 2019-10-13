Vandals Target Signs For French Camp Hot Rod Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRENCH CAMP -- For the last three decades, hot rods, antique and colorful custom creations have been displayed annually at a ranch in French Camp.

It’s the annual Hot Rod Party that Pete Paulsen has been hosting at his ranch.

“We have the cream of the crop here today, and it’s just, it just goes on and on and on. It’s an honor to have all these people here to come to my show,” Paulsen told FOX40.

There are more than 300 displays for car enthusiasts to enjoy.

“I’ve been coming about ten years now, and I keep coming back because of my love of cars. And it’s nice to see Pete do something to keep cars and hot rods going,” Attendee Tom Freitas said.

It’s an event autophiles from Northern California look forward to every year, but this time, someone tried to sabotage the event says Paulsen.

According to Paulsen, someone stole a sign he put out at on the corner of Manthey and Bowman Road advertising the annual car show, and then someone spray-painted over it writing ‘Cancelled’ in gold paint.

“It’s sad you know. He’s been doing this for a long time. People kinda lose respect,” Freitas said.

Paulsen says he was not happy at all since he’s been doing the show for 30 years.

“We give almost $100,000 back to the local community,” Paulsen said. “I didn’t think I deserved it, but you can’t please everybody you know.”

Whatever the intentions, Paulsen says the vandalism to his sign didn’t stop the show.

“We have a nice turnout, and we have some really great people here,” Paulsen said.

This year, all the profits from the hot rod party will go toward Bikes for Kids. It’s Paulsen’s newest mission to fix up used bikes and donate them to kids.

“We gave away in a two-week period 30 bikes last year,” Paulsen said.

His goal this year is to give away a hundred bikes.

“People have been good to me, and I thought, you know, why not be good and help some people, you know. I wish I could more,” Paulsen said.