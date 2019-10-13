Vigil Held in Sacramento for Texas Woman Killed in Her Home by Police

SACRAMENTO — A vigil for the Fort Worth woman killed by police in her home was held in Sacramento.

Organizers say the vigil is to honor the life of Atatiana Jefferson and other women of color killed.

Sacramento for Black Lives, Black Women United and Anti-Police Terror Project Sacramento were at the vigil with over a dozen supporters. They say the vigil is happening in solidarity with vigils held in Texas.

“It happens way too much in this country. We’ve come to a place where we realize there has to be a power that’s greater, and there have to be laws, and there have to be policies,” Executive Director of Black Women United Elika Bernard said.

Organizers at the vigil say something needs to change when it comes to police interactions.

“Anytime our community is compromised, we want to make sure we are standing in place for that person that was murdered,” Sonia Lewis, who is with Sacramento for Black Lives, said.

Jefferson, a black woman, was shot by a white Fort Worth, Texas police officer after a neighbor called police for a welfare check on Saturday.

It comes a little more than a week after an off-duty Dallas police officer was sentenced for killing a black man inside his own apartment.