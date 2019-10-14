4.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported in Contra Costa County

(KTXL) — A 4.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake rattled the Bay Area and surrounding counties Monday night.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake less than a mile from Pleasant Hill at 10:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat expected and no damages have been reported.

A magnitude 2.5 quake was reported around 10 minutes earlier in the same area.

There was a 2.5 quake near Pleasant Hill at 10:23 pm that preceded the 4.5 quake. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2019

The M4.5 quake at 10:33 pm was in the East Bay at 14 km depth. Because any quake can be a foreshock, there’s a slight increase in the chance of a bigger quake for the next few days, at the same location near the Calaveras fault — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 15, 2019

Several FOX40 viewers from Vacaville, Fairfield and Lodi reported feeling the quake.

This story is developing.