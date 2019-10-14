4.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported in Contra Costa County

(KTXL) — A 4.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake rattled the Bay Area and surrounding counties Monday night.
The United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake less than a mile from Pleasant Hill at 10:33 p.m.
The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat expected and no damages have been reported.
A magnitude 2.5 quake was reported around 10 minutes earlier in the same area.
Several FOX40 viewers from Vacaville, Fairfield and Lodi reported feeling the quake.
