Fire at Modesto party supply store burns thousands of dresses and gowns

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A fire Sunday night damaged a popular party supply store, burning thousands of dresses and gowns, according to the owners of Atiza Party Supply in Modesto.

"I feel like I got kicked in the stomach right now," said co-owner Andy Sanchez. "I mean, everybody is telling me to be positive, and I'm gonna do my best."

Most of the items inside the store were damaged or completely destroyed. Sanchez said the one thing untouched was the store's computer.

The store has been scrambling to reorder items for upcoming weddings and birthday parties.

"We're gonna do our best right now to order, reorder dresses, reorder anything that was lost in the fire," said Sanchez.

Sanchez said the store has been part of his family for the past 33 years.

"We took a lot of pride in what we did," said Sanchez.

"It's very sad. We're very optimistic, though," said Sanchez's sister, Veronica Garcia. "I think it'll definitely, it'll come back strong. I don't think it killed the business. It's just a setback for right now."

Customer Angela Huerta was just days away from her own wedding and said she was looking forward to picking up her customized ribbons.

"I was coming to pick them up today and Facebook showed the pictures. So, I was kind of devastated," said Huerta.

Huerta said that despite her own stress, she felt it was more important to show kindness.

"We went to high school together and I just feel, our community, entrepreneurs, small businesses, need to support each other," said Huerta.

The building was deemed unsafe and the store will remain closed, but Sanchez said all is not lost.

"One hundred percent we'll be reopening," said Sanchez. "How long that's going to take, I don't know."

The Modesto Fire Department reports the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire officials said a firefighter had a minor injury while fighting the blaze.