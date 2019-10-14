Man crashes truck into fence after being shot in the face in Stockton, deputies say

STOCKTON — A man crashed his truck into a fence Sunday night after being shot in the face, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the shooting happened after 11 p.m. near East Main Street and Bird Avenue in Stockton. At least six rounds were fired at a truck with a 33-year-old man driving and a 24-year-old woman in the passenger seat, according to investigators.

Deputies said the driver was hit in the face by one of the rounds, causing him to crash the truck into a nearby fence. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. The woman passenger was uninjured, officials said.

Authorities are still investigating and if anyone has information about this case, please call 209-468-4400. Tipsters may also remain anonymous by calling Stockton Crimestoppers at 209-946-0600.