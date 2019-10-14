Police investigating homicide with 4 victims in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Roseville say detectives are investigating a quadruple homicide.

At a news conference held Monday night, officials said the sole suspect was in custody in connection to the homicide after showing up at the Mount Shasta police department in a vehicle with a body inside. He told Mt. Shasta police that he had murdered people at his apartment in Roseville.

Three additional victims were later found at a Roseville apartment complex on 1800 block of Junction Boulevard, according to Roseville police.

Investigators believe the suspect knew his victims but still have not been able to identify all of the victims.

The suspect’s charges have not been reported.

Roseville officials will be reporting additional details Tuesday morning as investigators process evidence at both crime scenes in Roseville and Mount Shasta.

This story is developing.