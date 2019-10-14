Rocklin mom wears different Halloween costume every day to pick her kids up from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) -- One Rocklin mom dresses up every school day in October when she picks up her kids from school.

Getting ready for school takes on a whole new meaning for Carrie Motley and her kids because Motley's school outfits are home-made Halloween costumes.

"I hit up a lot of thrift stores and craft stores a little bit," said Motley.

Motley takes what she finds and creates one Halloween costume for every school day of October. She proudly wears all of the costumes to pick up her kids from school.

"When I first did it I was walking into the school in a costume and I couldn’t walk straight I was laughing so hard," said Motley. "And now I can walk confidently. It has helped me really not worry when people look at me funny."

On Monday, Motley was invited to Valley View Elementary School's morning assembly to explain to students, who may have noticed her from afar for years, the method behind the makeup.

"We want to help each other be good, say nice things, but we can also not worry about things other people say," said Motley.

Motley adopted the idea from her friend in Virginia who started bus stop costumes to help boost her son’s self-confidence. Though showing up to school in different costumes didn’t initially go over well with Motley's four boys, she said they are now enjoying the tradition.

"Now, they really don’t get embarrassed," said Motley. "They think it’s fun. They get excited to see what the surprise will be after school."

Motley's high schooler Sean even agreed to be the Scar to her Rafiki for Monday's assembly. This is his sixth year of having his mother dress up and Sean said her confidence is contagious.

"I feel like I’ve been less shy," said Sean. "I’ve been more outgoing and trying new things."

For the hundreds of kids who catch a glimpse of Motley each October, she said sometimes it’s not about spreading a message, but just about spreading a little joy.

"It makes me really happy because I’ve never had that in my old school," said Scarlett Crutchfield.

To see more of Motley's costumes, check out her Instagram page.