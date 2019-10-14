Sacramento Brain Freeze 2019 Preview

Posted 6:01 AM, October 14, 2019

Each year, thousands of people are diagnosed with brain tumors. The National Brain Tumor Society is dedicated to raising awareness and funding to help find a cure for brain cancer.

The Sacramento Brain Freeze event raises money for brain tumor research . The event also gives people a chance to honor those affected and remember loved ones who have passed due to a brain tumor. The funds raised benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.

This morning at 6:45 a.m., FOX40 will talk to Sacramento Brain Freeze volunteer Courtney Gessford about this weekend’s event.

Sacramento Brain Freeze
Saturday, October 19th
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Nimbus Dam Recreation Area
$35 per person to register
(916) 817-7599

FOX40 is a proud sponsor of the event and staff participated in the polar-plunge! Check out the video below from last year’s event.

