Saddleridge Fire 43% contained after damaging or destroying 75 structures, LAFD says

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Fire crews worked overnight to increase containment of the Saddleridge Fire, which has destroyed dozens of homes in the San Fernando Valley.

The fire, which began just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, was 43% contained as of Monday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in an update.

The blaze had scorched 7,965 acres, or about 12 square miles of land, as of the 7 a.m. update.

At least 75 structures were damaged or destroyed by the fire, which caused some of its heaviest damage in the Porter Ranch and Granada Hills areas.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes as local schools shut their doors and canceled classes.

All of those evacuation orders have since been lifted and schools were expected to reopen Monday morning.

A Porter Ranch man who tried to douse the flames around his home with a garden hose died after suffering cardiac arrest Friday.

Three firefighters were injured, including one who suffered a minor eye injury, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters are planning to take advantage of lower wind speeds and increasing humidity as they continue battling the blaze on Monday.

Approximately 1,000 firefighters are still on hand to mop up the remaining hot spots, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.