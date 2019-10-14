Stockton police pull over Lyft driver to arrest her passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- One local woman was driving for Lyft when she said she was pulled over and surrounded by officers, not because of anything she did but because her passenger was a wanted man.

“The one question every passenger asks as soon as they get in if they’re talkative is, ‘What’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to you?’” said Lyft driver Mariza Ruelas.

Ruelas said she never really had an interesting response – until Saturday.

“The guy was just like, ‘I’ll pay you cash. I just want to get home.’ You could hear the desperation in his voice,” she told FOX40.

It all started when Ruelas pulled up to a home near West 8th Street and Lever Boulevard in Stockton. She noticed there were police cars everywhere with officers clearly looking for someone.

Eventually, 22-year-old Michael Magdaleno got into her car. Ruelas remembered he was visibly nervous.

“I kind of already had a gut feeling like, ‘This might be the person that they’re looking for,’” Ruelas said.

Ruelas said they did not get far before officers’ vehicles surrounded her car and pulled her over.

With all doubt gone that the man they were after was in her backseat, Ruelas said she gave her passenger one stern warning.

“I told him too, I was like, ‘Don’t you dare run out of this car.’ Because I have kids, I told him, ‘I’m not trying to get caught in the middle of no gunfire,’” she told FOX40.

Police confirmed Magdaleno and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Clarissa Roots, were both arrested for hit-and-run, which happened moments before Magdaleno hailed a Lyft and tried to escape.

The person he hit was OK.

Police told FOX40 Magdaleno had a bag of cash with him but no drugs or alcohol.

As for Ruelas, who was also fine, she said when people ask about crazy experiences, she’s got an answer.

“I didn’t disappoint all weekend. Everyone was in awe that this happened,” she said.