Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled due to metal shavings

(KTXL) — Metal shavings were found in Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, prompting a national recall.

Three customers filed complaints about “extraneous materials” found in the seasoned beef, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Kenosha Beef International said restaurants nationwide have been asked not to serve seasoned beef produced between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4 and labeled with the following information:

Cases containing eight 5-lb. plastic bags of “TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF Taco and Burrito Filling” with use by dates of “L2 11/4/19” to “L2 11/18/19” and establishment number “EST. 10130”

No injuries or illnesses have been connected to the metal shavings.