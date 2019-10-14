Turlock police: 17-year-old girl killed in car crash

TURLOCK (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl died Saturday night after the car she was a passenger in was struck by an SUV, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Investigators said the crash happened on Saturday at the intersection of West Avenue South and Angelus Street at around 5:07 p.m.

Another 17-year-old girl was the driver of a sedan traveling west on Angelus Street when the car stopped at a stop sign, investigators said. An SUV, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling south on West Avenue South, which did not have a stop sign at the intersection, according to officials.

Investigators said the sedan crossed into the intersection and was hit on the passenger side by the SUV. Bystanders were able to remove the driver from the wreck and provide CPR, which caused her to regain consciousness, officials said.

The passenger was pinned inside the sedan and had to be removed from the wreckage by the Turlock Fire Department, according to officials. Officials said both 17-year-old girls had life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

A few hours later, the passenger died from her injuries, police said. Officials said the driver is in stable but serious condition.

Police said the driver of the SUV did not require medical attention, remained on scene and is being cooperative with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident, however, the speed of the vehicle is, according to officials.