Citrus Heights man arrested for more than 2 dozen child sexual assault charges

CITRUS HEIGHTS (KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man is behind bars after being charged with 25 counts of child molestation, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Jason Earl Hook, 43, was arrested on Sept. 27 after police investigated a series of child molestation cases involving multiple victims, both male and female, between the ages of 8 and 17 years old, according to officials.

Police said the alleged crimes began as far back as 2008 and all the underaged victims knew Hook, some were friends of family members. Some of the victims would visit Hook at his home and investigators confirmed all the identified cases happened while Hook lived in Citrus Heights, said police officials.

Hook is being held at Sacramento County jail and awaiting trial, said police officials. Hook has been charged with:

Four counts of lewd act on a child victim 14 or 15 years of age and the defendant is 10 years older than the victim

Six counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14 years old

Seven counts of oral sex act with a child 10 years old or younger

Eight counts of lewd act on a child under 14 using force

Although several of the victims have been identified, police officials suspect others are still unknown.

Police said, while living in Citrus Heights, Hook lived on Birdcage Street and taught lightsaber classes for both Sunrise Community Church and San Juan High School’s after school club.

Citrus Heights Police Detectives are seeking any information regarding Hook or any additional victims.

Any person with information regarding Hook or any victim that has yet to come forward can contact the Citrus Heights Police Department, Investigative Services Division at 916-727-5500 or contact the department’s dedicated crime tip line at 916-727-5524.