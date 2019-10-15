Closed Kmart in Rocklin will be replaced by low-income housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Rocklin city officials say a new low-income housing and retail development at the site of a closed Kmart store checks a number of boxes in terms of city goals.

St. Anton Communities, a builder of market-rate and restricted-income housing units, will begin demolishing the Kmart building after the City Council approved its project.

Quarry Place will have 180 apartment units and 40 single-family homes.

Those making around $37,000 a year would pay less than $1,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, which includes utilities. Renters who earn no more than $47,000 would pay around $1,200 a month. The market rate in the Rocklin area is about $2,300 a month.

The mix of units and rents sets Quarry Place apart from the typical low-income apartment complex.

“These income-restricted units that are indistinguishable from market-rate properties. So no one would know that this is an income-restricted unit and this is a market-rate unit,” said St. Anton Division President Ardie Zahedani.

The city is happy to get rid of an eyesore that has drawn nuisance complaints about trespassers and the homeless. It also allows the Rocklin to get closer to state guidelines on building affordable housing.

The project sets aside land for retail stores which helps allow St. Anton to build the project without city subsidies. City officials said the project will allow more people to live in the city where they work.

“People like new teachers, college graduates, even entry-level firefighters that will be able to live in the city,” said City of Rocklin spokesperson Michael Young.

Demolition will begin in around eight weeks and the project is slated to be finished in about 18 months.