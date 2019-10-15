Flames take over two petroleum tanks at Contra Costa County refinery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROCKETT -- A fire broke out Tuesday and spread to two petroleum tanks at a Contra Costa County energy facility, sending a plume of dark, hazardous smoke into the air.

The fire has also burned 5 acres of vegetation surrounding the NuStar Energy storage tanks on San Pablo Avenue in Crockett, according to Cal Fire.

People living in and around Crockett and Rodeo have been told to stay inside and close all windows and doors as firefighters try to control the flames.

Con Fire is on scene of a major fire at the NuStar facility in Crockett where at least two large storage tanks are burning. A shelter in place order has been issued for Crockett and Rodeo. Please avoid the area to allow first responders access. #crockrettic pic.twitter.com/uxg7ovgnLe — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 15, 2019

Both sides of Interstate 80 from Highway 4 to the Carquinez Bridge have been closed off due to the blaze. Caltrans says drivers heading west are being stopped at Pomona Street and those heading east are being turned away at Willow Avenue.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

This story is developing.

Traffic Alert: WB & EB I-80 will be CLOSED approaching Carquinez Bridge on Contra Costa Co side due to a refinery fire in Rodeo. EB I-80 closed at Willow AV. WB I-80 closed at Pomona St. Use alt routes. Shelter in place in effect near refinery. @511SFBay Caltrans #quickmap pic.twitter.com/VsTtitQDH9 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) October 15, 2019

