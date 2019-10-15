Flames take over two petroleum tanks at Contra Costa County refinery

CROCKETT -- A fire broke out Tuesday and spread to two petroleum tanks at a Contra Costa County energy facility, sending a plume of dark, hazardous smoke into the air.

The fire has also burned 5 acres of vegetation surrounding the NuStar Energy storage tanks on San Pablo Avenue in Crockett, according to Cal Fire.

People living in and around Crockett and Rodeo have been told to stay inside and close all windows and doors as firefighters try to control the flames.

Both sides of Interstate 80 from Highway 4 to the Carquinez Bridge have been closed off due to the blaze. Caltrans says drivers heading west are being stopped at Pomona Street and those heading east are being turned away at Willow Avenue.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

This story is developing.

