Lodi police look for 2 seen walking near historic baseball field at time of fire

LODI -- As Lodi police investigate a fire at a historic baseball field as an act of arson, they are also looking for two individuals seen in the area of the field at the time of September's blaze.

The Lodi Police Department released a video of the two people, who appear to be juveniles, walking down a street near Zupo Field on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Investigators say they simply want to speak to the two individuals and hope they may have more information about the fire.

Flames badly damaged the field's stands, press box and nearly everything behind home plate. Initially, Lodi officials were having trouble uncovering the source of the fire due to the extent of the damage.

Anyone who has information about the fire or the two individuals in the video should call Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871 or Lodi Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.