Moving truck found full of pot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after authorities confiscated a U-Haul truck that was filled with marijuana early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials in Stockton.

CHP officers said they were near Interstate 5 and Charter Way when they saw a large group of people surrounding the back of a U-Haul truck in a Denny’s parking lot.

The officers said they drove into the parking lot based on the knowledge that these types of trucks are commonly used in crimes. While approaching, one officer said they saw a man manipulating what appeared to be a handgun.

The officers said they requested back-up to the area and more CHP and San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies came, causing the group of nine people to flee in different directions.

One of the men, identified as Terrance Garrett, was stopped and arrested for parole and controlled substance violations, according to officials.

CHP officials said the U-Haul truck was being used for the transportation of marijuana.