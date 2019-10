SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The latest on unplanned SMUD Outage:

7:15 a.m.

Approximately 19,000 customers remain without power.

___

6:59 a.m.

Over 37,000 SMUD customers in South Sacramento are without power, according to the SMUD outage map.

The outage occurred around 6:47 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated restoration time is currently 8:20 a.m.

SMUD says the outage was caused by a car vs. power pole crash in the Pocket area.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

Car into pole the cause of outage in Pocket Area. Crews on way to restore power asap. to remaining 18,800 customers. https://t.co/2hDI9bFmdz for latest. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) October 15, 2019