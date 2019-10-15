Roseville parents, students shocked after superintendent says classmate killed in quadruple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Family members of Silverado Middle School students in Roseville were reeling Tuesday after learning that one of the victims of a quadruple homicide may very likely have been a student from there.

In a prepared statement to parents, Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District Superintendent Brad Tooker said in part:

It is with a heavy heart I inform you, pending confirmation from authorities, we believe one of the victims in the Carmel at Woodcreek West apartment complex homicide may have been one of our treasured Silverado Middle School students.

Police arrested 53-year-old Shankar Hangud Monday on suspicion of homicide.

Investigators say Hangud claimed to have killed three people in his Roseville apartment, where the bodies of one adult and two juveniles were discovered.

Another adult body was found inside Hangud's car outside of the Mount Shasta Police Department.

“Everybody should be very supportive,” said Kaitlin Rauh, a sister of a Silverado student. “That's just a big tragedy. That should never happen to anybody or any child should experience."

As parents and family members lined up to pick up their students at dismissal time Tuesday, many were concerned about how their loved one would process such traumatic news.

“I'm more concerned about does she know the person or anybody, you know, any of the victims? How is she feeling?" said Sydney Tevault, who was picking up her boyfriend's daughter. “To be honest, I haven't really, like, processed it myself. Obviously, it’s terrible."

Johnny Seghezzi was also picking up his daughter and hadn’t had a chance to talk with her yet.

“Horrible things happen in the world and just you always hear about it happening other places. It's very odd for it to be happening here," he told FOX40.