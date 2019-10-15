Roseville police: Man allegedly admitted to killing two juveniles, two adults

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville and Mount Shasta are investigating a quadruple homicide after a suspect told officers he had allegedly killed four people.

Around noon Monday Roseville police received a call from Mount Shasta about the homicide. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Roseville resident Shankar Hangud, apparently admitted to the killings. The suspect adding that he had driven there with a body inside his car.

The victims have been identified as two adults and two juveniles, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Three of the victims were located at the Carmel at Woodcreek West apartment complex on Junction Boulevard. The fourth victim, identified as an East Indian male adult, was found in the suspect’s car.

Investigators believe the suspect left Roseville with the adult victim within the last week and traveled to unknown places in Northern California before reaching Mount Shasta.

According to Roseville police, the victims were killed over a few days’ time.

Investigators believe the victims are all related to the suspect but are waiting for official coroner reports.

The motive for the crime is unknown at this time. Hangud is facing four counts of murder.

Hangud did not appear to have any criminal history in Placer County beyond a speeding ticket in December 2016.

Anyone with information about Hangud’s family or his journey to Mount Shasta is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates.

