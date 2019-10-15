Smart home technology and how to protect your family from hackers

Posted 5:56 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38AM, October 15, 2019

More and more people are getting smart home and security systems that are designed to make your life easier while providing top-notch protection.

But, are these systems leaving you vulnerable to hackers?

At 6:45 a.m., Will Noble, the CEO OF Vector Choice Technology, will  talk to FOX40 to reveal the risks and the fixes.

1) Read the privacy terms and conditions
2) Disable the microphone
3) Smart Apps leave you vulnerable to break-ins and fires
4) Smart home tech can lead to identity theft if not careful
5) Hackers can crack smart home devices

