CONTRA COSTA COUNTY — Another earthquake shook the Pleasant Hill area Tuesday night, mere miles from the epicenter of a 4.5 magnitude earthquake that was reported Monday.

The 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake hit at 7:14 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. It occurred at a preliminary depth of around 9 miles or 14.8 kilometers.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled central California around noon Tuesday.

This story is developing.