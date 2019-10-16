Alabama Amber Alert: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney found alive, sheriff confirms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

12:37 p.m.

CUPCAKE FOUND ALIVE, SHERIFF CONFIRMS

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway confirms Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive. He says she is currently being checked by medical personnel.

12:17

“CUPCAKE” POSSIBLY FOUND ALIVE

Family members tell CBS 42 Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive. This information remains unconfirmed by law enforcement officials.

9:51 a.m.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT JEFFERSON AVENUE

Birmingham Police have formed a large perimeter, cordoning off apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson. Police sources tell CBS 42 they are following a tip from a bounty hunter on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

We are live with this special report: