Auburn police investigating a deadly hit-and-run; one person killed, a second person is injured

Posted 6:48 AM, October 16, 2019, by

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Auburn Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run homicide in the area of Cleveland Avenue between High Street and Lincoln Way.

The incident happened between 1-2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said two people were intentionally hit by a driver. One person is dead; the second person is being treated at the hospital.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect's vehicle or the suspect.

The crime scene remains active.

Cleveland Avenue near the Bob & Betty's One Sixty Club is closed to traffic.

Stay with FOX40 for updates. 

