Man suspected in quadruple homicide arraigned

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The man suspected of killing four people and confessing to police in Mount Shasta appeared in a Placer County courtroom on Wednesday.

Shankar Hangud, 53, sat in silence as he was read his rights. He told the judge he would represent himself more than once before ultimately accepting a public defender.

Hangud faces four counts of murder. He is accused of killing four people — two adults and two children — all of whom investigators believe were members of his family.

Hangud’s attorney Martin Jones said his confession complicates any defense strategy.

“I would have to review the police reports and take a look at the conversations they had,” Jones said. “See whether or not there are any issues with the confession.”

The District Attorney’s office has not decided whether it will seek the death penalty in this case and declined any further comment.

In the meantime, a felony complaint reveals a clearer timeline of when the killings allegedly took place.

The paperwork shows the first two murders happened in Placer County “on or about” Oct. 7. The third took place a day later.

The final killing is believed to have happened around Oct. 13 in Siskiyou County, the same county where Hangud turned himself in with a body in his car.

“I think it’s fair to say he’s experiencing a great deal of remorse and grief,” Jones said.

The judge agreed to continue the arraignment on Oct. 25, when the defense is expected to enter a plea.