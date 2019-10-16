Get ready to celebrate! It is time to POP some bottles and celebrate with Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar, Sacramento's ONLY Champagne & Bubbles Bar turning one on Saturday evening, October 19. For the One Year Fizziversary, guests will enjoy great specials throughout the day and even more fun starting at 5pm - 12am! We are very excited to partner with Rare Champagne & Piper-Heidsieck for this event.
More info:
One Year Fizziversary
Saturday, October 19th
5pm - midnight
DOCO
615 David J Stern Walk
(916) 573-3909
FizzInSac.com