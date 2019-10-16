Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to celebrate! It is time to POP some bottles and celebrate with Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar, Sacramento's ONLY Champagne & Bubbles Bar turning one on Saturday evening, October 19. For the One Year Fizziversary, guests will enjoy great specials throughout the day and even more fun starting at 5pm - 12am! We are very excited to partner with Rare Champagne & Piper-Heidsieck for this event.

More info:

One Year Fizziversary

Saturday, October 19th

5pm - midnight

DOCO

615 David J Stern Walk

(916) 573-3909

FizzInSac.com