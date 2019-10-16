Sacramento’s Vegan Food Festival Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento's Vegan Food Festival is happening this Saturday and Pedro had the chance to talk with producer Miguel Castillo and chef Ramiro Alarcon about the event.

The event is 100% plant-based food (vegan) with lots of food options, drink options, live music, guest speakers and cooking demonstrations.

Sacramento's Vegan Food Festival

October 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Plaza (910 I Street, Sac Ca 95814)

$15 on Eventbrite or $10 Discounted tickets at Mayahuel, Pho Fresh, La Cosecha & Compton's Market