CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — San Juan High School in Citrus Heights is on lockdown following a shooting near 6300 Mariposa Avenue.

Citrus Heights police said there is no known victim in the shooting. There has been no information about a suspect released.

Parents have been alerted.

The east and westbound lanes of Greenback Lane are closed to traffic.

SJHS currently on lockdown out of caution, officers onscene, & all students safe. In the 6300 block of Mariposa Ave, shooting at a residence off campus occurred with no victims. E/B & W/B Lanes of Greenback shut down. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 16, 2019