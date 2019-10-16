Son of ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely allegedly killed his mother before deputies shot and killed him, sheriff’s office says

(CNN) — The son of “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely killed his mother before he was shot and killed by deputies on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, was stabbed to death at the home she shared with her husband by her 30-year-old son Cameron Ely, the sheriff’s department said.

Ron Ely was home at the time, but was not hurt, Lt. Erik Raney told CNN. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, where he was evaluated and later released.

The incident began with a 911 call about a family dispute at the actor’s home in Hope Ranch, California, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived at 8:15, they found Valerie Ely dead from multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Ron Ely identified a family member as the person who stabbed his wife, according to Lt. Raney. Deputies then searched the home and surrounding area for Cameron Ely, located him outside the home and confronted him.

The sheriff’s office said Ely “posed a threat and in response 4 deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him.”

None of the deputies were injured. Those involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Ely, 81, is an actor and novelist best known for playing the lead character in the 1960s television series “Tarzan,” and for playing the title role in “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze.”