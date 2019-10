NORDEN, Calif. (KTXL) — Sugar Bowl Ski Resort and Royal Gorge Cross Country are hiring 450 part and full-time workers for the winter season.

The positions range from lift operators to instructors to chefs to accountants. The ability to ski or snowboard is not required for some positions.

Sugar Bowl is holding a hiring event on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

