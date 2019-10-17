7-year-old injured in hit-and-run near Ceres elementary school

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A 7-year-old was hit by a driver Thursday afternoon near a Ceres elementary school.

Ceres Police Sgt. Bryan Ferreira reports the child was hit a block away from Caswell Elementary School around 2:45 p.m.

The car drove away soon after the incident, leaving the child behind, according to Ferreira.

The 7-year-old was flown to UC Davis Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the child was struck by a white sedan, but Ferreira could not provide any details about the driver.

This story is developing.