7-year-old injured in hit-and-run near Ceres elementary school

Posted 4:17 PM, October 17, 2019, by

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A 7-year-old was hit by a driver Thursday afternoon near a Ceres elementary school.

Ceres Police Sgt. Bryan Ferreira reports the child was hit a block away from Caswell Elementary School around 2:45 p.m.

The car drove away soon after the incident, leaving the child behind, according to Ferreira.

The 7-year-old was flown to UC Davis Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the child was struck by a white sedan, but Ferreira could not provide any details about the driver.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.