Auburn police arrest suspect for fatal hit-and-run outside popular family-owned bar

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department, with the help of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, was able to arrest a 26-year-old man for Wednesday morning’s deadly hit-and-run.

Skylar Perry was arrested around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after authorities located the suspect and his vehicle at a home in Foresthill.

The crash happened on Cleveland Avenue near High Street just before 2 a.m.

Police believe Perry intentionally tried to hit two people in front of Bob and Betty’s One Sixty Club. One person was hit and treated at the scene. The second person is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

While trying to leave the scene, investigators say he hit a third person, leaving them behind with serious injuries that, ultimately, killed them.

The victims have not been identified.

Perry was booked into the Placer County Jail for murder and two counts of assault.

This investigation is ongoing; anyone with additional information is asked to call 530-823-4234.

