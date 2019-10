SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A SWAT team is in a North Sacramento neighborhood where a wanted man has barricaded himself inside a home.

Thursday night, neighbors told FOX40 streets in the area of Grand Avenue and Belden Street had been blocked off for hours due to the police response.

The Sacramento Police Department says the man has a warrant out for his arrest but could not provide any additional details.

HAPPENING NOW: SWAT action by @SacPolice at Grand & Belden. Officers haven't given out any details about their operation, but neighbors say streets have been blocked off for more than an hour. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/IRuiH0xLj5 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 18, 2019

It is unknown if the man is armed.

This story is developing.