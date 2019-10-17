Cal OES to launch the nation’s first statewide earthquake warning system

Today marks 30 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area, which caused billions of dollars in damage and killed dozens of people.

Earthquake experts say we all need to be prepared for the next big quake.

Now, the California Governor’s Office Of Emergency Services is announcing the launch of the nation’s first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System.

The system was designed at UC Berkeley and will use data from the United States Geological Survey’s network of sensors up and down the state.

The system will send out warning through social media and a smart phone app, before humans can feel the shaking.

Today at 10:17 a.m., Sacramento, Placer And Yolo counties will test the Local Emergency Alert System, a system meant to keep people informed about potential disasters.

Pedro will talk to Dana Carey, the Emergency Manager of Yolo County, about today’s alert test.