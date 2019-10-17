Community weighs in on final designs for new I Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Sacramento project 85 years in the making is one step closer to becoming a reality.

“We really want this bridge to reflect the values of both cities,” said city of Sacramento Supervising Engineer Jesse Gothan.

Both Sacramento and West Sacramento city leaders have been putting the final designs on display for a new bridge across the Sacramento River. It will replace the I Street Bridge, originally built as a railroad crossing in 1911.

“Cars have grown, transit has grown. The bridge now just doesn’t accommodate modern modes of travel, so we want this new bridge,” Gothan told FOX40. “It will be wide enough to accommodate buses. It'll have Class II bike lanes. Also, the sidewalks will be wide enough for shared use as well.”

Dozens of people visited the Old Sacramento Waterfront Thursday to weigh in on the new design concepts.

The gathering marked the third and final community workshop where city planners and community members brainstorm visions for the multi-million-dollar project.

“People live here. People are going to be driving across that bridge every day and people want to be happy about where they live,” said Old Sacramento resident Feliciana Webster.

Those who live in the area said they want a bridge that is both modern and visually appealing but also one that also improves traffic flow between the two cities.

“To take in the landscape and the surroundings of our city and give a good vantage point of what’s happening,” said resident Marcos Egure.

Organizers told FOX40 they have already raised around $150 million for the project and need another $30 million to start construction.

They are hoping to have the replacement bridge completed by 2024.