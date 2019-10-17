How Sacramento’s Railyards will change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- When soccer comes to the Railyards, Sacramento Republic FC will have a new home.

Instead of being demolished, the legendary, old brick buildings will be restored in phases. The city’s Railyards will house restaurants, entertainment venues and places to work.

“And, ultimately, we really see this as the center of the Railyards. It's really kind of the town center of the Railyards,” said Denton Kelley, the managing principal for LDK Ventures, which is the developing company at the Railyards.

In total, the buildings take up about 400,000 feet, half of which Kelley said will go to the Railroad Museum.

The soon-to-be-built Kaiser Permanente hospital on the west end and the soccer stadium on the eastern side will be the Railyards’ anchor properties.

But the classic buildings will also need an anchor tenant. While he won't divulge who or what that business may be, Kelley said he does believe the newest large-scale addition to Sacramento will be attractive to employers in bigger cities, specifically Northern California’s largest metropolitan area.

“Our belief is that with everything we're doing, with the anchors we have in place, with what we're going to do in the central shops, with the actual scale that we can build up to 5-6,000,000 square feet of commercial, that we'll actually be able to garner the attention of a lot of the larger users in the Bay Area," Kelley explained. "I think we’re going to be successful making that happen and we’re just getting started.”

The famous water tower at the Railyards will also stay.

Kelley said next summer the first 332-unit housing building will start to go up.

As for when the stadium will begin construction, Sacramento will just have to wait until Monday to find out more.