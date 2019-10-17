Jimboy’s Tacos to close 29th Street location after more than 50 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Jimboy’s Tacos, the family-owned chain of Mexican restaurants, will close its midtown Sacramento location after opening it 52 years ago.

Karen Knudson Freeman, president and member of the Knudson family who launched Jimboy’s Tacos back in 1954, said the 29th Street location will close its doors Friday.

Jimboy’s Tacos started as a trailer on Kings Beach along Lake Tahoe. Now, it has more than 40 locations throughout three states, with the majority in the Sacramento area.

“We value all of our customers who have made the 29th Street (location) their favorite place to enjoy Jimboy’s tacos and other made-to-order items and we welcome them all to our newest location at Downtown Commons,” Knudson Freeman said in a statement sent to FOX40.

