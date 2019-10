Please enable Javascript to watch this video

​Drinjk Wines co-founder Brett Bayda stopped by the studio to show Mae the company's collection of wine and their new Wine Advent Calendar.

The Rancho Cordova company sells wine out of a chic, slim, glass bottle that pours a little larger than the standard glass of wine.

Drinjk partners with small to medium-size wineries from all over the globe to source its products.